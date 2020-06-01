Police investigating viral video of motorcycle being dragged by car in Penang

PHOTO: Facebook/Free Malaysia Today
N. Trisha
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - The police are investigating a viral three-minute video showing a car dragging a motorcycle for over a kilometre at about 1am Monday (Jan 6).

Motorists in Penang were left shocked after a 53-year-old driver crashed his car into a motorcycle and dragged it for over 1km before stopping.

Posted by Free Malaysia Today on Sunday, 5 January 2020

George Town OCPD Asst Comm Soffian Santong said that in the incident, the car was being driven by a 53-year-old man who was heading from Jalan Gurdwara towards Jalan Sungai Pinang

He said that this was when the driver knocked into the parked motorcycle along Jalan Gurdwara.

"The motorcycle was stuck under the car and was dragged for a good kilometre as the car drove to Jalan Jelutong, before coming to a halt at a traffic light along Jalan Sungai Pinang," said ACP Soffian.

He added that the driver of the car had been sent to the Penang Hospital to have his blood tested for alcohol.

"The case is being investigated for reckless and dangerous driving under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987," he said.

