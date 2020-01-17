Police record Malaysia anti-graft agency chief's statement over audio recordings

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Mazwin Nik Anis
Farik Zolkepli
The Star/Asia News Network

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia - Police recorded a statement from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya over the release of a series of audio recordings which implicated several prominent leaders.

The statement was recorded by officers from Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department's special crime investigations unit yesterday.

A team of 13 officers, led by Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman, arrived at the MACC headquarters at 2.35pm and left after 6.30pm.

In a statement, the MACC said apart from Latheefa, the police had also recorded statements from deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki and five other officers.

Bukit Aman CID D5 (prosecution and legal division) principal assistant director Senior Asst Comm Mior Faridalatrash Wahid confirmed that the special investigation unit had recorded Latheefa's statement.

He said police would record statements of those involved in the revelation of the audio recordings.

Asked whether there would be a second round of questioning involving the MACC officers, SAC Mior Faridalatrash said it would depend on the course of the investigation.

"This is only the early part of the probe.

"We will see if there is a need to record their statements again, " he said when contacted.

Recently, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said police would call up several people, including Latheefa, over the case.

On Jan 8, the MACC played the audio recordings at a press conference, which implicated former high-ranking officials, including former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

Latheefa had alleged it showed a "criminal conspiracy at the highest level" and was certain of its "absolute authenticity".

The recordings were said to have taken place between Jan 5,2016, and July 29,2016.

The MACC said it received them anonymously just after New Year's Day.

Among others implicated were former MACC chief Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Najib's former principal private secretary Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh and his former aide Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin.

Najib Razak 1MDB malaysian politics Corruption

