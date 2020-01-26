Police report lodged after Chinese toddler with suspected virus infection dodges quarantine in Johor

A Chinese national suspected to have been infected with the Wuhan coronavirus has avoided being quarantined despite instructions from the hospital.

According to a police report filed by a doctor from Hospital Sultanah Aminah, the two-year-old patient who was referred to the hospital by a private hospital had influenza-like symptoms and is suspected to have the Wuhan coronavirus.

The doctor, along with another paediatrician had told the parents that the child had to be sent for quarantine at Hospital Permai and for further examination but the parents refused as they had to catch a flight back to China the next day.

The incident took place on Friday (Jan 24) around 10.18pm while the police report was filed at Johor Baru Central police station.

When contacted, Johor Baru South Deputy OCPD Supt Mohd Afzanizam Yahaya confirmed they had received the report.

Meanwhile, Johor Health director Dr Aman Rabu said that the department is investigating the issue and would send a result of the report to the Health Ministry.

The toddler and his parents have since been detained at the Senai International Airport.

Johor police chief Comm Datuk Mohd Kamaruddin Md Din confirmed that the trio was detained on Saturday night (Jan 25).

"They have been sent to the hospital for quarantine and further examination as well as treatment," he said when contacted.

Four people have been confirmed to have the Wuhan coronavirus in Malaysia.