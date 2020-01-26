Police report lodged after Chinese toddler with suspected virus infection dodges quarantine in Johor

The Star/Asia News Network

A Chinese national suspected to have been infected with the Wuhan coronavirus has avoided being quarantined despite instructions from the hospital.

According to a police report filed by a doctor from Hospital Sultanah Aminah, the two-year-old patient who was referred to the hospital by a private hospital had influenza-like symptoms and is suspected to have the Wuhan coronavirus.

The doctor, along with another paediatrician had told the parents that the child had to be sent for quarantine at Hospital Permai and for further examination but the parents refused as they had to catch a flight back to China the next day.

The incident took place on Friday (Jan 24) around 10.18pm while the police report was filed at Johor Baru Central police station.

When contacted, Johor Baru South Deputy OCPD Supt Mohd Afzanizam Yahaya confirmed they had received the report.

Meanwhile, Johor Health director Dr Aman Rabu said that the department is investigating the issue and would send a result of the report to the Health Ministry.

The toddler and his parents have since been detained at the Senai International Airport.

Johor police chief Comm Datuk Mohd Kamaruddin Md Din confirmed that the trio was detained on Saturday night (Jan 25).

"They have been sent to the hospital for quarantine and further examination as well as treatment," he said when contacted.

Four people have been confirmed to have the Wuhan coronavirus in Malaysia.

The first three cases were Chinese citizens who entered Malaysia via Johor Baru. They were the wife, 65, and grandsons of a 66-year-old man from Wuhan, who is currently being treated in Singapore for the same virus. The children are aged 11 and two.

The fourth case is a 40-year-old man from Wuhan, China, who was part of a tour group that travelled by bus to the southern state of Johor from Singapore on Wednesday.

The man had suffered from fever the next day and sought treatment at a hospital in Johor.

More about
Wuhan virus Johor

TRENDING

Singapore confirms 4th case of Wuhan virus; patient from Wuhan stayed at Sentosa hotel
Singapore confirms 4th case of Wuhan virus; patient from Wuhan stayed at Sentosa hotel
Andie Chen says ang bao &#039;married rule&#039; is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Andie Chen says ang bao 'married rule' is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
China virus death toll rises to 56, total cases near 2,000
China virus death toll rises to 56, total cases near 2,000
10 things every Singaporean woman needs to survive Chinese New Year visiting
10 things every Singaporean woman needs to survive Chinese New Year visiting
Local celebs dish on the worst questions relatives ask on Chinese New Year
Local celebs dish on the worst questions relatives ask on Chinese New Year
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
6 things to do during CNY if you&#039;re not visiting relatives
6 things to do during CNY if you're not visiting relatives
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kneeling down to 'bai nian'? 'Twinning' on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Police report lodged after Chinese toddler with suspected virus infection dodges quarantine in Johor
Police report lodged after Chinese toddler with suspected virus infection dodges quarantine in Johor
&#039;Better safe than sorry&#039;: Actress Eswari stays healthy not just for herself
'Better safe than sorry': Actress Eswari stays healthy not just for herself

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES