Policeman run over by truck after motorbike hits pig

IPOH - A policeman, who fell after his motorcycle hit a pig, was killed when he was run over by a lorry along Gerik- Kuala Kangsar road.

Corporal Mohd Rafizu Che Hasli, 33 was on his way to the Selat Pagar police station in Gerik when the incident occurred at 9.50pm on Wednesday (Sept 25).

Gerik OCPD Superintendent Ismail Che Isa said the policemen died at the scene from severe head injuries.

"The victim was riding his motorcycle from Kuala Kangsar heading towards the station when he hit an animal believed to be a pig that was crossing the road," he said.

"At the same time, a lorry heading towards the same direction ran over the victim, and the driver fled the scene, " he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.