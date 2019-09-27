Policeman run over by truck after motorbike hits pig

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network

IPOH - A policeman, who fell after his motorcycle hit a pig, was killed when he was run over by a lorry along Gerik- Kuala Kangsar road.

Corporal Mohd Rafizu Che Hasli, 33 was on his way to the Selat Pagar police station in Gerik when the incident occurred at 9.50pm on Wednesday (Sept 25).

Gerik OCPD Superintendent Ismail Che Isa said the policemen died at the scene from severe head injuries.

"The victim was riding his motorcycle from Kuala Kangsar heading towards the station when he hit an animal believed to be a pig that was crossing the road," he said.

"At the same time, a lorry heading towards the same direction ran over the victim, and the driver fled the scene, " he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

More about
malaysia Accidents

TRENDING

Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg &#039;so damn cringe&#039;
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg 'so damn cringe'
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Victim of &#039;minor intrusion&#039; molestation case disappointed at court&#039;s decision
Victim of 'minor intrusion' molestation case disappointed at court's decision
&#039;I didn&#039;t think you&#039;d be so wild&#039;: Andy Lau tells Singapore fans at sold-out concert
Andy Lau jokes he's not allowed to speak Cantonese in Singapore
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
SBS Transit staff member rescues boy hanging from MRT escalator in nick of time
SBS Transit staff member rescues boy hanging from MRT escalator in nick of time
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene

LIFESTYLE

We &#039;quit&#039; our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
We 'quit' our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma &amp; other deals this week
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma & other deals this week
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
10 &#039;interesting&#039; buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket
10 'interesting' buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket

Home Works

Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Taiwanese actor Roy Chiu openly declares he&#039;s pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Taiwanese actor Roy Chiu openly declares he's pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher

SERVICES