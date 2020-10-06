Poll: 1 in 5 Malaysians suffer from anaemia

PETALING JAYA - About one in five Malaysians suffer from anaemia, with the prevalence higher for women in their reproductive years, a Health Ministry survey shows.

According to the recently released National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2019, 21.3 per cent of the Malaysian population suffered from the condition.

Almost a third of Malaysian women in their reproductive years, aged between 15 and 49 years, were anaemic.

Anaemia is a medical condition in which a person lacked healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to the body.

Malaysian Public Health Physicians’ Association president Datuk Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar said iron deficiency in one’s diet was among the main contributors of anaemia.

“There could be an inadequate amount of iron to build up the blood profile, especially in producing haemoglobin.

“Other causes of anaemia could be rare blood diseases, infections or worm infestations,” he said.

To treat or manage anaemia, he said it was important to increase one’s awareness and knowledge of proper diet and nutrition.

“This means eating iron-rich foods,” he said, citing meat, eggs, broccoli, leafy greens and tofu.

As pregnant women may develop anaemia, he added that having good family planning and spacing out pregnancies would also help.

The medical condition poses a greater threat to women’s health as it increases pregnancy risks such as miscarriage and premature delivery. It could also affect the newborn in that it may lead to low birth weight and stunting.

General practitioner Dr Lee Chee Wan said anaemia was more prevalent in women than men due to pregnancies and menses, which causes blood loss and iron depletion.

“It is advisable to do a yearly routine full-blood examination to detect anaemia early.

“Ensuring a diet rich in iron is important.

“Vegetarians tend to have lower iron and vitamin B12 due to no intake of meat which is rich in both,” he said.

He said as anaemia was linked to deficiencies of nutrients such as iron, folate or vitamin B12 in one’s diet, adding that its prevalence was generally higher in developing countries.

The survey also found that anaemia among the general population was highest in Kelantan at 27.2 per cent.

Anaemia among women aged 15 to 49 was highest in Penang, at 14.4 per cent.

It also found that nearly 40 per cent of Malaysian women who had anaemia were of Indian ethnicity, with Dr Lee saying this could be because there were more vegetarians in that community.