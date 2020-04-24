'Poor' families in Malaysia take advantage during MCO

Indian NGOs and activists are disappointed that some people are abusing charitable contributions during the movement control order (MCO) period, Makkal Osai reported.

A coordinator with a well-known NGO based in Butterworth said they received a call for help from a family in Seberang Prai who claimed they had no food due to the MCO.

They requested food supplies be sent to their house as they were not well enough to travel.

When the NGO's volunteers went to the house, they were shocked to see 15 bags of rice and plenty of other groceries already there.

It was learned that this family and other families in Seberang Prai had requested aid from different NGOs working in the area, with some claiming that they had run out of cooking gas or their stoves had broken down, he said.

When NGOs offered to deliver gas or a new stove, they declined, requesting cash instead.

Some of these "poor families" were living in luxury houses and driving expensive cars, he added.

Several activists who spoke to the paper said people should not abuse aid given by the authorities and NGOs and deprive others who really need assistance.

Irresponsible people were even spreading falsehoods on social media that these NGOs are not doing anything to help, he added.

