Popular Malaysian singer picked up on drug charges in Johor

PHOTO: Pixabay
Mohd Farhaan Shah
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - Police arrested the former singer of a popular 1990s local band, who has a criminal record, outside a shophouse in Taman Perling here on Sunday (Sept 8).

It is learnt that the 41-year-old singer was arrested with a male friend after plainclothes police personnel found a packet of drugs, believed to be syabu, on him.

It is also learnt that the police personnel were alerted to two suspicious suspects on a Yamaha LC135 motorcycle prior to their arrests at around 11.30pm Sunday night.

According to a source, police found a white substance, believed to be drugs, hidden inside the singer's wallet and the two suspects also tested positive for drugs.

Police have classified the case under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug possession and also Section 15 (1)(a) of the same Act for self-administration or consumption of drugs.

The singer's arrest is a huge setback for his band and their fans as they were in the midst of preparing for a reunion concert scheduled at the end of the month in Shah Alam, followed by a Singapore tour in October.

When contacted, Johor Baru North OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Taib Ahmad confirmed the arrests but declined to comment further on the matter.

 

