Popular Malaysian singer picked up on drug charges in Johor

JOHOR BARU - Police arrested the former singer of a popular 1990s local band, who has a criminal record, outside a shophouse in Taman Perling here on Sunday (Sept 8).

It is learnt that the 41-year-old singer was arrested with a male friend after plainclothes police personnel found a packet of drugs, believed to be syabu, on him.

It is also learnt that the police personnel were alerted to two suspicious suspects on a Yamaha LC135 motorcycle prior to their arrests at around 11.30pm Sunday night.