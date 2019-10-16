Post-mortem needed to determine if body at Sarawak jetty tied to bricks was victim of crime

SIBU, Malaysia - A post-mortem on the body of a man found dead with 16 bricks tied to his body at a private jetty on Jalan Lanang here will determine whether he was murdered or committed suicide, says Deputy Comm Datuk Dev Kumar M.M Sree Shunmugam.

The state Deputy Police Commissioner told a press conference in Kuching on Tuesday (Oct 15) that the post-mortem will be done in two days' time at Sibu Hospital.

"The initial investigation revealed that there was no sign of injuries on the body and we will proceed with the post-mortem," he said.

The unidentified man was found entangled in a fishing net by a person who was fishing in the area.

The body was found clad in short pants with eight bricks tied to the man's neck and another eight tied to his waist.

No identifying documentation was found on the man's body.

Dev Kumar added that the police need to ascertain whether the deceased had killed himself or was the victim of a crime.

"The deceased might have either tied himself up to kill himself or there could be a criminal element. We can only classify it accordingly after the post-mortem," he said.

Dev said that the police believe the deceased man is a foreigner as there were no Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine marks found on the body, adding that the police are also determining why bricks were tied to the body.