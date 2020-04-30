Pregnant Malaysian woman and toddler's long walk across Causeway to get home

Unable to arrange transport to get home, a pregnant woman had to walk across the Johor-Singapore Causeway with her luggage and two-year-old son, reported Sin Chew Daily.

It took them 40 minutes to reach Johor Baru as the heavily-pregnant woman could not carry her son during the journey.

The woman, who wished to be known as Leong, said she could not get a renewal for her son's social visit pass and the earliest bus for Malaysians to return from Singapore would only arrive on May 2.

Leong started her journey at 8am on April 27 and was finally able to settle in at a quarantined hotel in Johor Baru six hours later, after going through the immigration process at Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex.

Leong, who is an early childhood educator said she had to come back on her own as her husband had to continue working in Singapore.

She said after the 14-day quarantine, she would stay at a confinement centre in Johor Baru to await the birth.

Meanwhile, Leong applied for an entry permit from the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore and received a reply two days later.

"I was told that the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore only opens 400 places for people to apply to return home.

"I suggest that those who want to return home make an application by email three days in advance," she said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.