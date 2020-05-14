Pregnant woman and husband killed in Melaka as car crashes into their motorcycle

ALOR GAJAH - A woman, who was in the seventh month of pregnancy, was killed along with her husband after their motorcycle was involved in an accident on Jalan Bukit Merchat in Pulau Sebang here.

Alor Gajah OCPD Superintendent Arshad Abu said the victim, Nur Ain Kamarulzaman, 25, from Tampin in Negri Sembilan who was riding pillion with her husband on a motorcycle.

He said the husband, Mohd Hairawi Mat Rezam from Kuala Krai, Kelantan, died on the spot during the accident at 7.40am on Thursday (May 14).

"The pregnant victim succumbed to bodily injuries at the Tampin Hospital at about 12pm, and doctors confirmed that they also could not save the unborn child," he said.

Supt Arshad said the couple was on their way to Melaka Hospital for a check-up when the accident occurred.

He said the couple's motorcycle had collided with an oncoming car.

The 34-year-old driver of the car lost control of his vehicle before skidding on that stretch of the road and colliding with the motorcycle from the opposite side.

Supt Arshad said the accident was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.