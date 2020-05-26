Pregnant woman in Malaysia loses hubby days before Raya

PONTIAN - It is a sad Hari Raya for Nurhidayah Andak who lost her husband in a tragic accident just a few days before the first day of Syawal.

Nurhidayah, 33, who is now five months pregnant with her second child, said Aizuddin Zainal, a post office clerk in Gelang Patah, had been very excited to find out about her pregnancy.

"He was happy to know that the baby is active and in good health but now, he will not be able to see or hold the child," she said, adding that her first son is almost two years old.

Nurhidayah said Aizuddin was on his way to work when the accident happened on May 21.

"I was informed about the accident by my neighbours that morning.

"I have been hoping that we could celebrate Hari Raya and receive our second child together this year," she said yesterday.

Nurhidayah and Aizuddin with their son.

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Nurhidayah, who used to work as a pharmacist assistant for 12 years, said her husband was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Tanjung Piai MP Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, who visited Nurhidayah and her family after the tragedy, said he would help them get assistance from the Welfare Department.

"The Tanjung Piai parliament service centre would help the family by providing assistance of RM200 (S$65) every month for the next six months.

"I hope that Nurhidayah and her family would be strong when facing such a difficult time," he said.

Wee also handed over basic food necessities to the family during his visit to their home in Parit Semerah, Pontian.