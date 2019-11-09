Pregnant woman in Malaysia takes 20 abortion pills, lands in hospital

KOTA KINABALU - A woman who was six months pregnant was rushed to hospital after she allegedly took 20 abortion pills.It was believed the 20-something woman was in a hotel room in Kudat on Sunday when she swallowed the pills and inserted some into her private parts.

The following afternoon, the foetus was expelled but the placenta was stuck inside her.

She was forced to inform hotel staff, who alerted the authorities.

The foetus was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Kudat Hospital.

"She is stable and will be investigated under Section 315 of the Penal Code, " Kudat police chief Supt Mohd Firdaus Francis Abdullah said.