Price of Mao Shan Wang in Malaysia falls

GEORGE TOWN - Good news for durian lovers as the price of Mao Shan Wang has plunged by between 20 per cent and 50 per cent due to Covid-19 and oversupply in the market.

Ironically, a high yield is expected in the mid-year durian season because of favourable weather conditions.

According to a durian trader here, Tan Chee Keat, 1kg of Mao Shan Wang is now priced between RM24 (S$8) and RM33 instead of RM55.

"We are facing a challenging time because of the (Covid-19) outbreak.

"Our export order has dropped by 70 per cent after Chinese New Year," he said, adding that China has been his biggest export market.

Tan lamented the decision by many to put their trips on hold during the health scare, causing traders to experience a slowdown in business.

"People dare not travel for fear of getting infected. It's a shame because the durian supply in Penang will definitely be more than enough due to the long hot weather.

"Our durian flowers are blooming like crazy but still, we need to be cautious as the rainy season in March will affect the quantity and quality," he said yesterday.

Durian Central business partner, who wished to be known as Lim, said his stall in Macalister Road here had seen a drop of 50 per cent in visitors since the Covid-19 epidemic.

"Our customers are usually from China, Indonesia, Singapore and Hong Kong, and some of them are cruise passengers.

"However, the virus has stopped many tourists from travelling and our business has been slow lately," he said.

Lim said the locals seldom eat durian during the off-season, and they will usually bring their friends from overseas to sample the king of fruits here.

"Penangites only come in May, June and July - the durian season here," he said.