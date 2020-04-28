Prices of goods largely stable despite MCO

PETALING JAYA: Some Malaysians may have rushed to stock up on essential items due to the movement control order (MCO) but the average prices of many goods have remained stable so far, according to figures from the Statistics Department.

Each month, the department releases Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures and related data which includes among others a list of the average prices of 100 items ranging from raw food to household appliances.

An analysis of the figures for March shows no major increases in average prices compared to the previous months, with 53 items on the list recording slightly lower average prices.

The MCO started on March 18 and has since been extended three times. The fourth phase, which starts on April 29, will end on May 12.

Amid reported shortages of certain items such as bread and toilet paper, said to be due to panic buying, other items namely seafood and vegetables saw a drop of between 20 sen (S$.007) and RM1 (S$0.30) in average prices per kg.

Distribution problems and declining demand were among the likely reasons in the drop in prices for fresh produce, said Sunway University economics professor Dr Yeah Kim Leng.

"Because of the MCO, many farmers and middlemen have not been able to deliver the items to markets and end up with excess stocks that they have to sell at very cheap prices to minimise losses, " he said.

The MCO also means that fewer people are going out and those that do buy their supplies less frequently.

Because of this, Yeah reckoned that some people might prefer to buy more processed food which lasts longer.

The department's March CPI for "Food at Home" recorded a 0.2 per cent decrease from the previous month, with vegetables (-1.6 per cent) and fish and other seafood (-1.0 per cent) among the biggest contributor to the index.

"Restaurants and food outlets are among the biggest buyers of fresh food. Since many eateries have had to close due the MCO, we see a sharp plunge in the demand for the fresh produce, " said Yeah.

However, he noted that although the demand for fresh produce appears to have fallen, the demand for some other essential items which can be stored longer looks to have increased.

This is likely reflected in the department's figures which show a total of 30 items recording higher average prices in March.

Food items labelled as "oils and fats" and "meat" for instance recorded an increase of 1.3 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively in March compared to February 2020.

In terms of other consumables such as toilet paper, average prices have also held steady despite reports of panic buying.

"There is a threshold in terms of the amount consumed, so although people have been stockpiling, it doesn't contribute to the sharp increase in overall consumption of these items.

"You can see a surge in demand but then it flattens out when everybody has stocked up enough to use until the end of the MCO."

Yeah said it is important for the government to ensure that there is adequate supply and production of some essential items such as rice, wheat, flour and eggs to meet increased demand, especially during the Ramadan period.

"Otherwise, it could trigger panic buying although so far we have not yet faced issues like in some other countries where there are shortages, " he said.