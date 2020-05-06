Pro-Mahathir faction walks out of Bersatu meeting

PETALING JAYA - Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia supreme council members, who are from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's faction, walked out from the supreme council meeting on Thursday (June 4) night, after making their views heard.

They were supreme council members Akramsyah Muamar Ubaidah Sanusi, Tareq Ismail, Dr Mahathir's political secretary Abu Bakar Yahya and Ulya Husamuddin.

Akramsyah claims he was reappointed to his post when he attended the party supreme council meeting tonight.

Akramsyah said he was informed by president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that he could attend the supreme council meeting, despite being sacked two days ago.

"When I attended today, I was told that I have been reappointed to the post," said Akramsyah.

He also claimed the meeting is illegal, as he believed that the leadership is only a caretaker leadership as the party has gone to the polls.

The polls were put on hold due to the movement control order (MCO).

Ulya said that all phones were taken at the door before the meeting began.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said that the meeting was merely for "housekeeping purposes".

"We basically endorsed all the decisions by the Supreme Council made earlier. Among them was the cessation of membership of the five MPs including Dr Mahathir," said Ahmad Faizal.

The supreme council will release a statement tomorrow on the meeting tonight.

Bersatu held its first supreme council meeting without Dr Mahathir amidst tight security, away from its party headquarters.

The meeting at the University Malaya Alumni Association in Damansara, which began at about 8.30pm on Thursday night, was chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also acting party chairman.

It was also attended by newly appointed Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, who is also the Home Minister.

No agenda of the meeting was announced, but sources said that the discussion centred mainly around the party's way forward.

"There was enough quorum and we discussed many issues, as this is the first time we are meeting in months," said the source, as the meeting was supposed to be private and confidential.

The supreme council meeting was initially postponed on May 11, before the letters were issued to Dr Mahathir and four other top party leaders stating they had ceased to be members after they sat with the opposition in Parliament on May 18.

Dr Mahathir and the four had protested that the meeting was illegal then.