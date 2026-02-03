Probe underway after Singapore-registered car caught pumping Ron95 petrol in JB

An investigation is under way after a Singapore-registered vehicle was caught refuelling with subsidised Ron95 petrol at a Caltex kiosk along Jalan Kampung Lalang in Iskandar Puteri on Sunday (Feb 1).

Johor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said her ministry launched a probe after images of the incident circulated on social media, reported Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times (NST).

"A check of the station's closed-circuit television footage was carried out immediately upon receiving information on the viral images," she said.

"Based on the review, we found that a Honda Spada bearing a foreign registration plate refuelled at the station at 3.05pm."

She added that cross-checks of receipts and transaction records confirmed the fuel dispensed was Ron95.

The incident came to light after a photo showing a man pumping subsidised fuel was shared on social media on Sunday. The post has since garnered more than 2,100 reactions and 1,000 comments.

The man believed to be behind the act had supposedly replied to the post in the comments section, asserting that he had not broken the law.

Lilis noted that a case has been opened under the Supply Control Regulations for suspected violation of the Controller of Supplies' directive, which prohibits the sale of Ron95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles, reported NST.

She added that the investigation is being carried out under the Supply Control Act.

If found guilty, a first-time offender faces a fine of up to RM1 million (S$318,827) and/or up to three years' jail. For repeat offenders, the penalty increases to a fine of up to RM3 million and/or up to five years' imprisonment.

Meanwhile, companies face a fine of up to RM2 million for a first-time offence and a fine of up to RM5 million subsequently.

