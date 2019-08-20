Proceed with JB-Singapore Rapid Transit System, Malaysian govt urged

PUTRAJAYA - After delaying the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) five times, a group now wants the government to proceed with the project without further ado.

The RTS Monitoring Group said the project was important for the cross-border movement of people with an estimated 250,000 to 300,000 commuters using the Johor-Singapore Causeway daily.

Its representative Dr Tee Ching Seng (pic) said the Pakatan Harapan government had delayed the project five times since it took over the country's administration, compromising the interest of the people.

"The deadline for the (suspension of the) project (with Singapore) is Sept 30. If this beneficial project ends up getting cancelled, the government will have to compensate Singapore S$67 million.

"As it is, RM1.8mil (S$596,330) has already been paid to Singapore due to the delay. We urge the government to carry on with the RTS project.