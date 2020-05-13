Put new SOPs in place for Malaysia's schools to reopen, says Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

PETALING JAYA - There is no issue with schools reopening should there be strict adherence to safety guidelines and new standard operating procedures (SOPs), says Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pic).

The Alliance for Safe Community chairman said that schools should be ready to adapt to new norms when they reopen, especially with regards to social distancing.

"As social distancing is going to be the practice and new norm, the teachers must be better prepared to teach in a new environment, (where) new ways and methods of teaching are required.

"Teachers must be consulted on this and a new schooling pedagogy based on the SOPs may need to be rolled out," he said in a statement Wednesday (May 13).

According to Lee, many parents, teachers, and students have reacted positively to the proposal that schools be reopened as restrictions are being eased under the movement control order (MCO) implemented to stem the Covid-19 spread.

"It has been quite a long absence from school, and schoolchildren are longing to go back to a proper classroom environment where they can better interact with teachers and their classmates.

"(But) utmost consideration must be given to ensure that the Education Ministry is able to ensure the safety and health of all school students before sending them back to school," he said.

For example, schools must limit the number of students at their premises at any one time and stagger recess times and canteen visits.

"Schools have to plan their logistics and come up with their own SOPs, depending on the number of students they have, and the canteen and toilet available.

"Priority for use of classrooms should be given to children preparing for public examinations," he said.

Schools should also introduce SOPs to ensure that students' health were monitored and that they kept to strict personal hygiene standards, Lee said.

"Students who return to school may also need to have their body temperature taken, carry hand sanitisers, wear masks, and sanitise their shoes before entering their classrooms.

"Special efforts must be made by schools to practise good hygiene at all times, such as having more frequent break times to enable students to regularly practice personal hygiene.

"Students must be advised to report to teachers if they have fever or other flu-like symptoms," he added.

Lee said that schools need to also provide counselling for students when needed.

