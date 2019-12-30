Put teaching of Jawi in Chinese and Tamil schools on hold, urges National Jawi Congress

PETALING JAYA - A meeting to discuss Jawi writing in Malaysia's Chinese and Tamil language schools on Sunday (29 Dec) passed several resolutions, chief of which was to put on hold the teaching of a Jawi calligraphy module in the Primary 4 Bahasa Melayu syllabus pending a detailed discussion with all stakeholders.

The National Jawi Congress' spokesman Arun Dorasamy said more focus should be given on strengthening Bahasa Melayu as the country's national language while upholding vernacular schools and mother tongue education.

He said participants of the congress were of the opinion that Jawi calligraphy should be made an elective learning module for the students, away from the formal syllabus.

"We call on the Education Ministry to defer the implementation so that a roundtable discussion involving all stakeholders can be held.

"A list of resolutions passed today on the issue will be submitted to the ministry tomorrow (30 Dec)," he told a press conference after the two-hour meeting.

The organisers of Sunday's congress were Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Jawi Teaching Special Committee (JTSC) and Seni Khat Action Team (Sekat).

A few hundred people, including representatives from vernacular schools board of governors, as well as Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs), attended the meeting.

Among the speakers included columnist and lecturer Professor Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi, activist lawyer Siti Kasim, Dayak Rights Action Force activist Bobby William and SJK (T) Ladang Emerald's PTA chairman K. Thayalan.

Mr Arun said they had set up an appointment with the ministry's officials in Putrajaya at 11.30am to submit the resolutions.

"We want to work with the government and find a win-win solution on this issue," he said.

Mr Arun, who is also Sekat national secretary, said the congress was aimed at deracialising the teaching of Jawi in vernacular schools.

Initially, it was intended to complement the Chinese educationist group Dong Jiao Zong meeting last Saturday that was cancelled following a court order by the police, citing safety concerns.

There are more than 1,200 Chinese and 523 Tamil primary schools in Malaysia, that use either Mandarin or Tamil as the medium of instruction.

In August, the Education Ministry surprised most people by saying it would include Jawi writing in the Primary 4 syllabus of the vernacular schools from Jan 1, raising concerns over creeping Islamisation.