Quarrel at Sarawak petrol station leads to alleged arson

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Stephen Then
The Star/Asia News Network

MIRI - A quarrel between a motorist and petrol station workers over payment led to the motorist allegedly setting fire to a car and two motorcycles at the kiosk.

A male suspect was apprehended by the workers and handed over to the police in the incident at about 9am on Friday (Feb 7) in Betong, Sarawak.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department in its updates said an alert was received about a fire at the petrol station and a team of firefighters was rushed there.

According to the report, a car and two motorcycles were on fire.

"The report said a suspect set fire to the vehicles after getting angry with the petrol station workers who accused him of not paying for his fuel," it said.

The team at the scene helped workers douse the flames and made sure there was no further danger to the fuel pumps.

Workers who managed to subdue and restrain the youth later called the Betong police anda mobile police unit was deployed to arrest the suspect.

Betong is located about 200km north of Kuching.

