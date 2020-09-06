Rapid Rail not authorised to lift restrictions, social distancing to remain on its services, says Malaysia's Senior Minister

PETALING JAYA - Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd cannot come up with its own regulations, in line with the recovery movement control order (MCO), says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Senior Minister said any changes to the standard operating procedures (SOP) or regulations must have the approval of the National Security Council.

"We understand their concerns because when social distancing is in place, there will be less passenger capacity and that is an increase in terms of costs.

"This is because the implementation of social distancing has caused passenger capacity to be limited to 66 per cent.

"However, they (Rapid Rail) cannot make their own decisions without referring to the government.

"That is wrong," he said in his daily briefing Tuesday (June 9).

Earlier Tuesday, Rapid Rail said there will be no more social distancing measures on Rapid KL trains and stations beginning Wednesday (June 10).

Its chief operating officer Abdul Hadi Amran said the SOP by the Transport Ministry allowed a 100 per cent capacity of passengers on all rail services, except ETS and KTM Intercity.

"Starting June 10 under the recovery MCO, the LRT Kelana Jaya line, LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling, MRT Sungai Buloh - Kajang line and Monorail line, which are managed by Rapid KL, will end the social distancing rules on board the trains.

"Social distancing markers in the trains and stations have already been removed," he said in a statement on Tuesday (June 9).

Rapid Rail is expected to be able to increase the number of passengers back to 750,000 daily, as compared to 200,000 daily under the conditional MCO.

However, safety and health procedures such as body temperature checks on staff and passengers, compulsory wearing of face masks and usage of hand sanitiser will continue to be in place, said Abdul Hadi.

Cashless transactions such as monthly passes or Touch N Go are encouraged, said Abdul Hadi, adding that passengers are also encouraged to download the MySejahtera app.

"Disinfection and cleaning activities at stations and trains will continue to be done frequently.

"We thank our passengers and together, let us practice this new normal in our lives to go through the Covid-19 recovery period safely and successfully," he added.

