Rapist 'Datuk' was on the prowl for at least 3 months, say Malaysian cops

KAJANG, Malaysia - The "Datuk" who allegedly raped young women after luring them with lucrative job opportunities is believed to have been on the prowl for at least three months.

Kajang OCPD Asst Comm Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said although police have so far received only two reports about the man, he believes the "Datuk" could have targeted more victims.

"He targets young jobseekers and lures them with lucrative job opportunities," he said.

However, he said police have yet to receive any more reports on the incident.

It is learned that the man works alone and used a "Datuk" title to appear more convincing to his victims, despite not having been bestowed the title.

ACP Ahmad Dzaffir said that police had tracked down and arrested the man, after two of his victims lodged police reports on Jan 11 and 13 respectively.

On Jan 16, police arrested a man, known only as "Datuk Abhy", who is suspected of raping at least two women after luring them with job opportunities through the Bigo Live mobile application.

The man is now under remand for seven days until Jan 23.