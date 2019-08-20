A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well

JOHOR BARU - Johor looks likely to be affected by Singapore's slide into recession following a big drop in the republic's economic activities in the second quarter of the year.

Johor South SME Association adviser Teh Kee Sin said it was a well-known fact that Johor and Singapore depended on each other economically, with thousands of Malaysians crossing over to the island daily for work.

"The first to go - should businesses in Singapore downsize their operations - will be the thousands of Malaysians who live here but work there.

"If their jobs are not secure, they will face problems servicing bank loans as many of them have bought houses here especially in the Iskandar Malaysia region," he said.

He said unofficial figures showed that some 300,000 Malaysians commuted daily from Johor to work, while another 400,000 worked and lived in Singapore.

Singapore last week slashed its growth domestic product (GDP) forecast for this year from between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent to between 0 per cent and 1 per cent.