Record rainfall, thunderstorms set to hit Johor this week

JOHOR BARU - The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a forecast warning that Johor will receive a record rainfall of more than 50mm in the coming week.

Johor health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said that the department has also informed that the state will be getting more than 50mm of rainfall in the morning from Wednesday (June 24), especially in the west and south of Johor.

"Those living in low-lying areas that have been regularly inundated with water are advised to take extra precautions when facing heavy rainfall and to always update themselves with the current weather information.

"They are also advised to keep their important documents in a safe, accessible place and evacuate to the nearest temporary relief centre (PPS) if their situation takes a turn for the worse, " he said in a statement here on Wednesday.

Vidyananthan also said that those affected by floods should always make good hygiene a priority.

"Only consume food that is cooked thoroughly, do not eat any food that has been contaminated by floodwater or any pest such as flies, cockroaches and rats. Always wash your hands and make sure to check the quality of the food before consuming," he said

Meanwhile, Vidyananthan informed that as of 4pm, there are a total of 640 victims from 161 families placed at 13 PPS in three affected districts, namely Pontian, Batu Pahat and Muar.

"The Meteorological Department has also issued a thunderstorm warning for Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Baru," he added.

He also informed that the latest weather information is available at the Meteorological Department web page and social media accounts, through its MyCuaca application or by calling their hotline at 1-300-22-1MET(1638).