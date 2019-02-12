Red alert for parts of Kelantan and Terengganu amid worsening floods

PETALING JAYA - Parts of Kelantan and Terengganu are on red alert amid worsening floods, with more than 3,000 people in the east coast states evacuated so far.

With the year-end monsoon season in full swing, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) yesterday issued a red alert weather warning for Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh in Kelantan.

The red alert also covers Besut and Setiu in Terengganu.

"Torrential rain is expected to continue until today," MetMalaysia said in a statement announcing the weather warning.

There are three types of heavy rain warning issued by MetMalaysia.

The first is a yellow or alert level weather warning when continued heavy rains is expected to last between one and three days.

The next is an orange level or severe weather warning for an area that is expected to be hit by continued heavy rain.

A red alert or danger level weather warning warning is issued when rainfall is forecast to exceed 240mm per day.

Apart from the red alert, MetMalaysia also issued an orange level severe weather warning yesterday for Jeli and Kuala Krai (Kelantan); Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman (Terengganu); as well as Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin (Pahang).

A yellow alert weather warning was also issued for Gua Musang (Kelantan), Jerantut (Pahang) as well as Mersing and Kota Tinggi (Johor).

The north-east monsoon which started on Oct 24 is set to last until March, bringing heavy rain that often floods parts of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah.

Bernama reported that the number of flood victims in Terengganu stood at 1,413 people as at 2pm yesterday.

In Kelantan, 1,504 people had been evacuated due to the floods as at noon yesterday.

