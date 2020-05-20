Regulars glad to be out in Klang Valley parks again

THE YELLOW tape at public parks has finally been removed after almost two months' closure under due to the movement control order (MCO).

One would think that regular joggers and walkers would immediately fill the parks. However, this was not so.

StarMetro visited a few parks in the Klang Valley and found that there was less crowd at Taman Tasik Shah Alam, while few people were seen in Petaling Jaya parks.

Although social distancing was practised, a majority of them were not wearing face masks.

Apart from joggers, several fishing enthusiasts were spotted at Taman Tasik Kelana Jaya.

Less people were seen at the Taman Bandaran Kelana Jaya despite the CMCO. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Happy fitness buffs

Amirul Izzat Hasri, 30, who took up virtual workout classes from home with his buddies as an alternative during the MCO, said nothing beats exercising outdoors.

"On a scale of one to 10, I would say a definite 12 in terms of excitement.

"I miss looking at the lush greenery, the smiles from people at the park and above all the fresh air.

Plus, the space you have around you when you are outside is something to look forward to.

"After being cooped up in a tiny studio apartment, I am dying to run around the park without having any fear of running into a wall. The change of scenery is an added bonus!" he said.

Customer service representative Anis Amalina Mustafa, 26, was looking forward to exercising outdoors.

She said she had been eating non-stop ever since the MCO started in mid-March.

"It's hard for me to work out at home, so a chance to go out for a jog and exercise at the park is great for me.

"Plus, I don't think I remember how to interact with people in real life anymore as I have been glued to my phone and only having virtual conversations. I am so glad that I can finally put my phone down and go out even just for a bit."

Park-goers seen using face mask while walking in Taman Jaya. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Parimalar Devi, 31, said although excited to go out, her plan is to just go for short walks at her apartment's recreational garden when there are not many people.

"I am glad that Malaysians especially those who live in small apartments with no extended space to move around much are all able to go out and breathe some fresh air.

"I've been working from home throughout the MCO, so I was always occupied with house chores or work like Zoom meetings, webinars and replying to emails. I only managed to do yoga every now and then to keep my mind in place, " she added.

While the idea of stepping out is exciting, all three of them have reservations about the loosening of the restrictions this early given that there are still daily reported new Covid-19 cases.

Careful joggers

S. Ravichandran said it was a huge relief to be able to go back to his jogging routine at the park after two months of confinement.

"I believe it is safe to carry out sporting activities as long as that activity does not include contact sports.

"However, I don't think it is wise for sportsmen to put on a mask as it could cut oxygen supply when they exercise, " he said, reminding everyone to maintain a safe distance from other joggers and not to chat with others.

"Even now, when I see someone I know I just raise my hands and exchange a few words at a distance before continuing with my running.

People walking at the Kelana Jaya park while maintaining social distancing and wearing face mask. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Lee Eng Hoe, 73, who suffered from gout, said his daily walk was vital as it was a form of therapy.

"I'm so glad the parks are open now because in the past two months I had to walk around my housing area as I cannot not walk due to my condition, " he said.

Siaw Soon Kuan, 48, is not afraid of going to the park as he makes it a point to keep a distance from others, even if they were his friends.

He added that not everyone has returned to the park as many were still afraid of the pandemic.

"I asked some of my regular friends when they would be coming to the park, they say they are afraid and were waiting for the government to fully lift the MCO, " he said.

MBPJ has put up social distancing stickers on benches in Taman Bandaran Kelana Jaya. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Still refraining from going to the park for fear of contracting Covid-19 is 56-year-old teacher Norlaila Mohamed.

"I've also checked with my regular jogging friends and all of them have not returned to the park for their exercise yet because they are also scared, " she said, adding that she heard from others that the parks were not full.

Norlaila used to frequent the park every evening before the MCO was in place.She said even if she goes to the park, it would be during the non-peak hours as a way to stay away from the crowd.

