Rejected and dejected: Virus-free Chinese nationals in Malaysia seeking visa extension

KOTA KINABALU - While some Chinese citizens face predicaments in finding a flight home from Sabah, others are appealing for a longer extension to their visas.

These Chinese nationals said they would like to stay on because they fear being exposed to the virus if they went home.

A family of four from Wuhan who have been vacationing in Sabah since Jan 22, said it was at present risky to return home.

Chen Wei, 38, said her parents, aged 69 and 63, were frail and had health conditions that might worsen if they were exposed to the coronavirus.

When met at the state Immigration Department office at the Sabah Federal Government Administrative Complex on Tuesday (Feb 4), she expressed disappointment that they would only be allowed a maximum of one-week extension for their visas.

"My parents, my 11-year-old son and me have all been tested and cleared of the virus.

"Initially there were 13 of us in a group but the others have left. I stayed behind with the family as I am worried about my parents.

"I even brought letters from the doctor we consulted to share my plight with the Immigration officers as we requested two to three weeks of visa extension.

"But sadly we were brushed off. They told us this is our problem, not theirs.

"The China Consulate-General's office in Kota Kinabalu also could not do anything more for us as this is out of their control, " she said, adding that their visas expire on Feb 5.

Chen said this was not the hospitality they expected, what with Visit Malaysia Year 2020 and with Sabah benefiting mostly from China visitors.