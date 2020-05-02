Rejected and dejected: Virus-free Chinese nationals in Malaysia seeking visa extension

Chen Wei with her mother, son and father at the state Immigration Department office.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Kristy Inus
The Star/Asia News Network

KOTA KINABALU - While some Chinese citizens face predicaments in finding a flight home from Sabah, others are appealing for a longer extension to their visas.

These Chinese nationals said they would like to stay on because they fear being exposed to the virus if they went home.

A family of four from Wuhan who have been vacationing in Sabah since Jan 22, said it was at present risky to return home.

Chen Wei, 38, said her parents, aged 69 and 63, were frail and had health conditions that might worsen if they were exposed to the coronavirus.

When met at the state Immigration Department office at the Sabah Federal Government Administrative Complex on Tuesday (Feb 4), she expressed disappointment that they would only be allowed a maximum of one-week extension for their visas.

"My parents, my 11-year-old son and me have all been tested and cleared of the virus.

"Initially there were 13 of us in a group but the others have left. I stayed behind with the family as I am worried about my parents.

"I even brought letters from the doctor we consulted to share my plight with the Immigration officers as we requested two to three weeks of visa extension.

"But sadly we were brushed off. They told us this is our problem, not theirs.

"The China Consulate-General's office in Kota Kinabalu also could not do anything more for us as this is out of their control, " she said, adding that their visas expire on Feb 5.

Chen said this was not the hospitality they expected, what with Visit Malaysia Year 2020 and with Sabah benefiting mostly from China visitors.

"I do not know what they expect us to do;. Even if we go back, we are not allowed to enter the city (Wuhan), so the best is to stay here, as the doctor recommended, until it is safe, " she added.

Meanwhile, a tourist from Kunming, Zhang Fen said she was initially in Kuala Lumpur but flew to Kota Kinabalu as a friend told her she could get a longer visa extension here of up to two weeks.

However, the 31-year-old who came in to Malaysia via Kota Kinabalu on Jan 23, learnt that she could only get a maximum of seven days' extension.

"But I have already bought my AirAsia return flight ticket to Kunming on Feb 15, and the date is not changeable so that is a loss for me," she said, adding that it was regrettable how the government here was not taking the crisis into consideration.

