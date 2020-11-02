Report saying Singapore coronavirus patient visited town in Perak not true

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Ivan Loh
The Star/Asia News Network

IPOH - Perak Health Committee chairman A. Sivanesan has denied that a novel coronavirus patient has visited Pusing, Batu Gajah as was claimed by a Chinese daily.

He said that said every passenger coming into the country by air or land is subjected to a strict screening.

"Those who travelled via road are subjected to strict screening at the Johor Baru immigration checkpoint. If they came in by air, they are also subjected to strict scanning at KLIA, KLIA2 and at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport," he said.

Sivanesan said this when contacted on Monday (Feb 10).

According to the report, Singapore's 39th confirmed patient was from Pusing, Batu Gajah and had returned during the Chinese New Year celebration.

It said the 51-year-old who had obtained permanent residence had met with relatives and also visited some shopping malls here between Jan 23 and Feb 2.

Sivanesan said stricter scanning was conducted for those from Singapore, China and Thailand.

"So far, there is no reported case in Perak. (It is) false news, " he added.

