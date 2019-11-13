'Reporter' pleads guilty to assaulting Malaysian CEO

KUALA LUMPUR - A 34-year-old man who impersonated a news agency reporter pleaded guilty at a Sessions Court here to assaulting Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute (Asli) chief executive officer Melissa Ong.

Mohd Zarith Md Hanipah was charged with causing grievous hurt to Ong, 47, at a hotel ballroom in Jalan Putra here at about 12.15pm last Friday.

The offence under Section 325 of the Penal Code carries up to seven years' imprisonment and/or a fine upon conviction.

Mohd Zarith, who was unrepresented, asked the court for a lenient sentence as it was his first offence.

DPP Annur Atikah Abdul Hadi asked the court to impose bail at RM20,000 (S$6,500) in one surety pending the sentencing.

Judge M.M. Edwin Paramjothy set Nov 18 for the presentation of facts and sentencing.

The judge also fixed RM15,000 bail with conditions that the accused must stay away from the victim, surrender his passport to the court and report to the nearest police station each month.

The accused was remanded as he failed to raise bail.

Meanwhile, Women's Aid Organisation (WAO) executive director Sumitra Visvanathan said the organisation condemned the violent attack against Ong.