Resorts World Genting to reopen on Friday

KUALA LUMPUR - Resorts World Genting (RWG) will reopen on Friday but entry into SkyCasino at SkyAvenue and Genting Club at Genting Grand Hotel will be for Genting Rewards members.

Genting Malaysia Bhd said on Wednesday, there would be enhanced safety measures in place to ensure the health and safety of all its guests and employees when it reopens at 10am on that day.

However, due to limited capacity, entry into SkyCasino and Genting Club is restricted to its members.

“Public entry into the casino will resume as soon as possible,” it said.

Awana Skyway cable car and Genting express buses will also resume operations.

Genting Malaysia said RWG has re-engineered its processes and developed a comprehensive safety plan in line with the government’s guidelines and global best practices

It said the "RWG StaySafe Promise" outlines RWG’s enhanced safety plan for the resort. The protocols cover social distancing measures, enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes, as well as the deployment of service ambassadors among others.