Returning Malaysians will be quarantined for 14 days

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysians who will be brought back home from the coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan in China will be quarantined for 14 days upon their return, said the Prime Minister.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government, which is working with its Chinese counterpart to secure the return of 78 Malaysians, will not allow them to go home until they show signs that they are not infected by the virus.

He said the decision to evacuate them was made by the Cabinet, which saw the issue of the spreading coronavirus at the top of the meeting's agenda.

"Malaysians who return to the country will be quarantined for 14 days first before they are allowed to go home to ensure they are not affected by the novel coronavirus, " he told reporters yesterday.

The Japanese government recently evacuated its citizens out of the virus-hit Wuhan city by plane.

About 206 Japanese nationals were on board the flight out.

Dr Mahathir said that there are 26 Health Ministry facilities that provide quarantine care for the returning Malaysians.

"No, we don't have to quarantine them in Pulau Jerejak. They will be quarantined at hospitals, " he said in response to a question if the government wants to quarantine Malaysians returning from Wuhan on the island.