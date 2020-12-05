Reusable options seen as long-term solution in Malaysia to mask-wearing

PETALING JAYA - With the global shortage of surgical or medical masks, governments are looking at ways to provide face masks in a sustainable way for their citizens.

Some are turning towards providing or encouraging the use of reusable masks, which can be used from 20 to 60 times or more.

Singapore and Hong Kong are now providing free reusable masks, with Singapore embarking on its third mask distribution exercise towards the end of this month.

For some, wearing disposable or single-use masks is an environmental disaster.

"A reusable mask is way more effective than the flimsy non-N95 disposable ones, " said landscape architect Carolyn Lau, who had been wearing a self-made fabric mask for the last five weeks.

"Disposables are the new polluting plastic bag, choking up our drains and seas, " said Lau, who is also co-founder of Sampah.Menyampah, an NGO focusing on waste minimisation.

"Other than the fact that I am frugal, I can't stand the mindless waste or profiteering on the back of peoples' paranoia in the early days of the movement control order, when healthcare workers needed masks more than the rest of us.

"There were people making obscene profits out of the crazy demand for them before the price of disposable masks became controlled (with three-ply surgical masks capped at RM1.50 (S$0.50) apiece on March 30), " said Lau, who maintains that a well-made fabric mask is way more efficacious than any cheap disposables.

"If it hugs your nose and cheeks and tucks under your chin, I think it is more effective than a flimsy, itchy can't-absorb-your-sweat-or-breath-condensation disposable mask worn incorrectly, which a lot of people are doing, " she said.

Single-use masks are typically made of melt-blown polypropylene, a major type of plastic resin.

While masks discarded in healthcare facilities are not much of a problem as they are incinerated as part of medical waste, the mass use of disposable masks by the public will only contribute to the waste problem as they will only end up in the landfill, if not indiscriminately thrown elsewhere.

On May 6, The Straits Times reported that Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister, Chan Chun Sing, said relying on surgical masks alone might not be a sustainable solution.

"We need a complementary strategy that allows our people to have a mask, when they need it, on a more sustainable basis, " Chan said as he revealed plans by agencies and local manufacturers to produce reusable cloth masks.

There appears to be social pressure for the people to wear one when leaving their homes, even when Malaysia is far from making it compulsory to wear one, like Singapore.

Compulsory or otherwise, mass mask wearing has been credited with keeping Covid-19 cases in check in places such as Japan, South Korea, Macau and Hong Kong.

Well made fabric masks are now emerging on the market, with one made by Batu Pahat-based Honsin Apparel Sdn Bhd promising "functional effectiveness" of up to 20 washes in the regular wash cycle (home laundering), though they easily cost more than RM20 apiece.

Elsewhere, self-made fabric masks are now gaining wider acceptance, thanks to the push by many volunteers and activists who are committed to ensuring that the more disadvantaged sections of society are protected.

For example, Lau also found herself making fabric masks for the less fortunate.

"A month ago, I volunteered to help sew masks for a friend's doctor's relatives who wanted to hand out to their patients and patients' families who had none at that time when masks were hard to come by, " she said.

The United States' Centres of Disease Control Prevention also has a guide on making fabric masks at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.