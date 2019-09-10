Revenue from sales and service tax to exceed that collected from GST in years to come: Malaysia PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR - Revenue collected from the sales and service tax (SST) is expected to exceed the amount collected under the goods and services tax (GST), said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday (Oct 8).

"Of course there is a shortfall in collection under the SST but this is not because the SST is a mistake. This is because when a new tax is introduced, there will be a shortfall due to adjustments made by the officers and taxpayers," he said.

Tun Dr Mahathir added that he is confident that the revenue collected through the SST would surpass the amount previously collected under the GST in the years to come.

He said this when replying to a supplementary question from lawmaker Ismail Mohamed Said in Parliament on Tuesday.

Datuk Seri Ismail wanted to know how the government would make up for the RM22 billion (S$7.2 billion) shortfall in tax revenue after the SST was reintroduced to replace the GST in 2018.

To a supplementary question raised by Kangar MP Noor Amin Ahmad, Dr Mahathir said the government decided to reintroduce the SST as there was double taxation when GST was imposed.

"This resulted in the people and traders being unhappy with it, compared to the SST which had long been in use without any problems. That is why we reintroduced the SST and I am confident that if managed well, we will get higher returns compared to the GST," he said.