Revived Bandar Malaysia project to include a High Speed Rail station, says PM Mahathir

(From left) Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad look at the model of Bandar Malaysia in Putrajaya, on Dec 17, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
The Star/Asia News Network

PUTRAJAYA - The revived Bandar Malaysia project would house a Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) station, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday (Dec 17).

Tun Dr Mahathir said although Malaysia and Singapore have yet to finalise details on the stalled HSR project, it would definitely have a stop in Bandar Malaysia.

"We have not decided on the HSR project itself, but yes, it (Bandar Malaysia) will have an HSR station," he said at a press conference after witnessing the signing of the Bandar Malaysia agreement at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

Dr Mahathir also said that talks on the resumption of the HSR project may happen next year, and it might discuss the scaling down of the project.

"We would like to spend less money on this project as it is very expensive. Maybe we have to do some adjustments in order to reduce the cost, and reducing its speed may be part of it."

"It need not necessarily be as fast as 400kmh. If it travels that fast, it might just speed all the way to Alor Setar. So we will look into what is a more suitable speed," he said.

In December 2016, the Barisan Nasional administration signed a bilateral agreement with Singapore to build a 350km high-speed railway, linking Kuala Lumpur and Singapore with an estimated cost of RM110 billion (S$36 billion).

However, the project was temporarily suspended by the Pakatan Harapan government after it took over Putrajaya last year, citing high costs.

malaysia Mahathir Mohamad Singapore-Kuala Lumpur high speed rail

