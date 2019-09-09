Ride-hailing job for Master's degree holder in Malaysia

A graduate with a Master's degree in engineering has now become an e-hailing driver, reported Mingguan Malaysia. Muhammad Taufiq Jumadi, 26, graduated with a mechanical engineering degree two years ago and wanted to be a lecturer.

"However, if I want to apply to be an engineering lecturer at a public university, I must have a PhD degree, or if I were to be a lecturer in a private university, I must have work experience," he said.

"I would love to further my studies, but it is difficult at this time because the MyBrain15 initiative is no more and I have spent nearly RM40,000 (S$13,213) (on my education)."

The MyBrain15 programme, which came under the Higher Education Ministry, was introduced in 2008 with the aim of producing 60,000 PhD holders by 2023.

The initiative was suspended last year due to insufficient funds.

Muhammad Taufiq's plight was highlighted following 24-year-old Amirul Syafiq Anuar's viral tweet that he now works as a Food Panda rider after completing a five-year Aircraft Engineering degree in June.