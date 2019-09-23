Rising demand for childcare providers in Malaysia due to hazy weather

PETALING JAYA - There is an increase in demand for childcare providers as schools remain closed due the haze, but some are also concerned with overloaded childcare centres.
Childline Foundation honorary project director Datin Wong Poai Hong says that while directives have been issued to close schools, childcare centres are left to decide on their own.
"Children up to four years old are the most vulnerable to haze exposure but childcare centres have not been told to close.
"So far, the centres have only received advice from the Welfare Department to discuss with parents on the next course of action," she said.
Wong said some childcare centres could be overloaded if parents approached them to also care for older siblings.
"Some operators may take pity on working parents as they have no other options to send their children.
"However, this may be a problem, especially as childcare providers are not trained or equipped to look after older children. "With older children in the centre, there is more risk of injury or abuse towards younger ones as the ratio of staff to children will be stretched," she said. Kiddocare disclosed that there has been a 20 per cent to 30 per cent increase for its on-demand babysitting services when schools were closed. "Having on-demand babysitting service, with the flexibility to choose their own time and location, allows parents to continue with their daily routine while ensuring their kids are well taken care of," she said. Wong said some parents also sought their service to accompany their children to hospital. "Some children fall ill due to the haze and parents cannot take leave, so they seek our service knowing that their children can be taken care of."
Read also
"However, this may be a problem, especially as childcare providers are not trained or equipped to look after older children.
"With older children in the centre, there is more risk of injury or abuse towards younger ones as the ratio of staff to children will be stretched," she said.
Kiddocare disclosed that there has been a 20 per cent to 30 per cent increase for its on-demand babysitting services when schools were closed.
"Having on-demand babysitting service, with the flexibility to choose their own time and location, allows parents to continue with their daily routine while ensuring their kids are well taken care of," she said.
Wong said some parents also sought their service to accompany their children to hospital.
"Some children fall ill due to the haze and parents cannot take leave, so they seek our service knowing that their children can be taken care of."