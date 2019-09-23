Rising demand for childcare providers in Malaysia due to hazy weather

A closed school in Kuala Lumpur, on Sept 18, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - There is an increase in demand for childcare providers as schools remain closed due the haze, but some are also concerned with overloaded childcare centres.

Childline Foundation honorary project director Datin Wong Poai Hong says that while directives have been issued to close schools, childcare centres are left to decide on their own.

"Children up to four years old are the most vulnerable to haze exposure but childcare centres have not been told to close.

"So far, the centres have only received advice from the Welfare Department to discuss with parents on the next course of action," she said.

Wong said some childcare centres could be overloaded if parents approached them to also care for older siblings.

"Some operators may take pity on working parents as they have no other options to send their children.

"However, this may be a problem, especially as childcare providers are not trained or equipped to look after older children.

"With older children in the centre, there is more risk of injury or abuse towards younger ones as the ratio of staff to children will be stretched," she said.

Kiddocare disclosed that there has been a 20 per cent to 30 per cent increase for its on-demand babysitting services when schools were closed.

"Having on-demand babysitting service, with the flexibility to choose their own time and location, allows parents to continue with their daily routine while ensuring their kids are well taken care of," she said.

Wong said some parents also sought their service to accompany their children to hospital.

"Some children fall ill due to the haze and parents cannot take leave, so they seek our service knowing that their children can be taken care of."

More about
malaysia haze Childcare centres

TRENDING

Retirement planning ads draw flak over portrayal of elderly
Retirement planning ads draw flak over portrayal of elderly
Andy Lau, Yeo Jin-goo among stars coming to Singapore this week
Andy Lau, Yeo Jin-goo among stars coming to Singapore this week
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Cyclist, 65, in a coma after accident with e-scooter rider in Bedok North
Cyclist, 65, in a coma after accident with e-scooter rider in Bedok North
US man drowns while proposing underwater to girlfriend at Tanzanian luxury resort
US man drowns while proposing underwater to girlfriend at Tanzanian luxury resort
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
NSF recruit who became legend wasn&#039;t that fit
NSF recruit who became legend wasn't that fit
Gwen Stefani&#039;s fans were &#039;kiasu&#039; but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Gwen Stefani's fans were 'kiasu' but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Sentosa Merlion to be demolished: 6 things to know about the Singapore icon
Sentosa Merlion to be demolished: 6 things to know about the Singapore icon
10 traditional and modern Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for delicious Nonya food
10 traditional and modern Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for delicious Nonya food
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after hitting a deer on Upper Thomson Road
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after hitting a deer on Upper Thomson Road

LIFESTYLE

The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try
Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try
Travelling with a baby or toddler: Tips from a frequent traveller mum
Travelling with a baby or toddler: Tips from a frequent traveller mum
Free I&#039;m Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares &amp; other deals this week
Free I'm Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares & other deals this week

Home Works

8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore Girl: The result of the world&#039;s &#039;most intense&#039; cabin crew training
Singapore Girl: The result of the world's 'most intense' cabin crew training
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won&#039;t see at their wedding
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won't see at their wedding
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans

SERVICES