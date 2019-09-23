Rising demand for childcare providers in Malaysia due to hazy weather

PETALING JAYA - There is an increase in demand for childcare providers as schools remain closed due the haze, but some are also concerned with overloaded childcare centres.

Childline Foundation honorary project director Datin Wong Poai Hong says that while directives have been issued to close schools, childcare centres are left to decide on their own.

"Children up to four years old are the most vulnerable to haze exposure but childcare centres have not been told to close.

"So far, the centres have only received advice from the Welfare Department to discuss with parents on the next course of action," she said.

Wong said some childcare centres could be overloaded if parents approached them to also care for older siblings.

"Some operators may take pity on working parents as they have no other options to send their children.