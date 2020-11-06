'Road accidents soar during CMCO', says Malaysia's Health Ministry

PUTRAJAYA - The conditional movement control order (MCO) period saw a sharp increase in the number of daily road accidents and deaths compared to the MCO, sparking concern from the Health Ministry.

There were 19,376 accidents and 208 deaths on the first day of the MCO on March 18 until the first day of the conditional MCO on May 4. And from May 5 until June 9, there were 31,155 accidents and 299 deaths.

From March 18 until the last day of the conditional MCO on June 9, there were a total of 50,531 road accidents and 507 deaths.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pic) said during the MCO from March 18 until March 31, there were 5,498 accidents and 58 deaths, putting the daily accident rate at 392.7.

"In comparison, the daily accident rate showed a sharp increase to 738 accidents daily when the conditional MCO started on May 4.

"Police data showed that from May 5 until May 12, which is a period of eight days, there were 5,904 cases and 68 deaths, or a daily accident rate of 738.

"From May 13 until June 9, which is a period of 29 days, a total of 25,251 accidents were recorded with 231 deaths, or 870.7 accidents daily, " he said in his daily Covid-19 briefing yesterday.

Early statistics for cases treated at government hospitals showed a decrease in trauma cases between 65 per cent and 75 per cent for all states during the MCO compared to before the MCO, he said.

However, the number started to increase by 30 per cent when the conditional MCO started as there were a higher number of road users, said Dr Noor Hisham.

"The increase is very worrying because it is expected to continue to increase following the rising number of vehicles on the road.

"The Health Ministry is concerned with the welfare of the public, especially workers who have to travel to their workplace following the reopening of various sectors, " he said.

Accidents not only could cause the loss of lives and permanent disabilities, he said, but could also bring negative impact to hospital services.

"With accidents, there will also be an increase in the use of blood supply to treat these cases which commonly see serious injuries that require blood transfusions, " he said.

Although blood supply at the national blood bank was adequate now, he encouraged Malaysians to donate blood as it needed a constant flow of supply.

Earlier, Dr Noor Hisham announced only two new Covid-19 cases, which is the lowest figure so far during the MCO.

It is the third day in a row where the number of new cases in a day was of a single digit.

One is an imported case involving a returning Malaysian who was infected abroad. The sole local transmission case involved a non-Malaysian who is a close contact of a case that was detected in Kuching.

Another 39 patients have been discharged, which means 7,014 people have recovered and only 1,206 active cases remain.

There was one death, though, of a 61-year-old man who had diabetes and kidney disease.

