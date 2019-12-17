Robber in Penang grabs bag containing $76,000

GEORGE TOWN - A robber grabbed a bag containing RM231,000 (S$76,000) from a security guard in front of a bank in Jalan Tun Dr Awang, Sungai Nibong.

In the 10.50am incident yesterday, a security guard took two bags out of a cash-in-transit security van.

George Town OCPD Asst Comm Soffian Santong said a robber came from behind and grabbed one bag.

The guard tried to wrestle with the suspect, but was hit with a pistol-like weapon. Another guard gave chase but the suspect escaped on a waiting motorcycle with another suspect.