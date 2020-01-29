Robbers hit Malaysian home twice in 24 hours

IPOH - A family lost nearly RM84,000 (S$27,900) after their house was robbed twice within 24 hours.
Manager Ngiau San Tsai, 37, said upon returning from Johor Baru, he noticed their home's sliding door was left open.
"We were in Johor Baru since Jan 23 and returned home on Jan 28 around 3pm. Upon arriving, we found the gate was closed but the grille door was slightly bent, with the sliding door wide open.
"I entered the house and everything had been ransacked by thieves, " he told a press conference organised by Perak MCA Public Service and Complaints Bureau chief Low Guo Nan at Ngiau's house at Dataran Tasek Timur here today (Jan 29).
Ngiau and his family then lodged a police report and stayed at a nearby hotel as they had a feeling the thieves would return.
"Around 5.53am (Jan 29), my wife and I drove around our house area and that was when we saw the thieves attempting to enter our house.
"We saw three men coming out from a car armed with a machete and a piece of wood, " he said, adding that he made an emergency 999 call right away.
"We didn't want to take any action by ourselves so we waited for help.
"The thieves left at 6.40am and that was when we decide to follow them to get the vehicle's plate number.
"I called the police one more time after that and waited until 9am, but none of them came. So I went to the police station to lodge a report at 9.40am, " he said. Among the items stolen were cash, gold jewellery, laptop, watches, clothes, handbags, and liquor. Low said the thieves also stole angpow the family had planned to give to orphanages. "We wonder why it took so long for the police to respond to the emergency call, when the nearest police station is only five minutes away. "We urge the assemblyman and also the MP of this area to look into this matter seriously. Maybe they need to equip this area with CCTV that is directly connected to the nearest police station. "This is not the first time a robbery has occurred at this residential area. Something needs to be done quickly to ensure the safety of its residents, " he said.
