Robbers linked with elderly woman shot in JB caught after car chase, shootout

JOHOR BARU - Two robbers, linked to the botched armed robbery that killed an elderly woman in Kangkar Tebrau, were arrested along with a woman after a high-speed chase and a shootout.

Johor police chief Comm Datuk Mohd Kamaruddin Md Din said the suspects, aged 35 and 37, were arrested after they pulled off another armed robbery at a bank in Taman Molek, involving a male victim in his 30s on Saturday (Sept 14).

"Both suspects had stolen a black Perodua Myvi and RM150 in cash that belonged to the victim.

"Based on our intelligence, we managed to track down the suspects including a woman, 22, travelling in the stolen car at Pasir Gudang on Monday (Sept 16), " he said at a press conference at the Seri Alam police headquarters on Tuesday (Sept 17).

"The driver had continued to ram the police car even after my men ordered them to stop.

"The patrol team was forced to act by shooting the right front tire of the Myvi, causing it to crash at the side of the road.