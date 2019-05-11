Robbers in Malaysia throw homemade bombs into house after leaving empty handed

GEORGE TOWN - Police received a tip off on explosives found at a three-storey terrace house in Bukit Gambir here early Tuesday (Nov 5).

The bomb disposal unit arrived at the scene to detonate the homemade bombs and two explosions were heard at around 12.15am and 12.20am respectively.

Access into the area had been cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

It is learnt that three robbers went into the home at around 9.45pm Monday (Nov 4) and threw several homemade bombs into the house after they failed to rob anything.