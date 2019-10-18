Robbers ransack elderly Malaysian woman's home and flee with...$3.30

KOTA KINABALU - Two men only got away with RM10 (S$3.30) after robbing an elderly woman of her piggy bank on Wednesday (Oct 16) near here.

Penampang police chief Deputy Supt Mohd Haris Ibrahim said in the 12.30pm incident, the two suspects pretended to be pest controllers to gain access into the woman's house on Jalan Shantung.

"Once inside the house, the men pushed the victim, a 72-year-old, to the floor and covered her mouth with a cloth to prevent her from making any noise," he said on Thursday (Oct 17).

DSP Haris said the suspects then ransacked the house and left with a piggy bank.

"There was some RM10's worth of coins in it," he said, adding that the victim sustained minor injuries.

DSP Haris said they were looking for the suspects and the case was being investigated for gang robbery.