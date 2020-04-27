Rohingya groups apologise to Malaysians and government over 'irresponsible statements'

PETALING JAYA - Rohingya groups have apologised to Malaysians and the government following negative sentiments against the community.

According to a joint statement by a coalition of 17 Rohingya groups, they apologised for the "irresponsible statements" allegedly made by Myanmar Ethnic Rohingya Human Rights Organisation in Malaysia (Merhrom) president Zafar Ahmed Abdul Ghani.

They said that the statements had triggered "unprecedented negative sentiments" among Malaysians against the Rohingya refugees in Malaysia.

"We, the Rohingya refugees have never ever elected Zafar as our president. He is not our leader. In fact, we have no leader in Malaysia and he has no right to issue statements on our behalf.

"Therefore, all Rohingyas are against such unrealistic and irresponsible statements," they said on Sunday (April 26).

The groups did not refer to the offending remarks allegedly made by Zafar.

Zafar has allegedly been accused of demanding equal rights and citizenship for the Rohingya community in Malaysia.

However, Zafar has denied making such a statement.

The coalition of Rohingya refugees also urged for the authorities to take stern action against Zafar, adding that this would prevent such a statement being made in the future.

"We, the entire Rohingya refugees in Malaysia are worried and are in a state of fear due to the growing negative sentiments against us as a result of such statements.

"We are ever grateful to the Malaysian government and its people for allowing us to stay here temporarily until our return to our country or to resettle to third countries. We further appeal to the Malaysian government and all Malaysians for sympathy towards our vulnerable situation in toto and victims of genocidal survivors," they said.