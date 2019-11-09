'Rosmah spoke fondly of Jho Low'

KUALA LUMPUR - A former close aide to Datuk Seri Najib Razak continued to reveal how fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, who was central in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, was also a figure in the inner circle of the former prime minister and his wife.

On the sixth day of the 1MDB trial, Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin testified that Low, also known as Jho Low, was often present at "exclusive" parties held at Najib's private residence, hosted either by the former premier himself or his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

The 43-year-old key witness said this when questioned by Najib's lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah on how close he perceived Rosmah and Low to be during cross-examination here at the High Court yesterday.

Shafee: How do you know that Low was that close to Rosmah?

Shafee: And Low told you about his relationship with the family and Rosmah?

Amhari: Yes.

Shafee: Did you attend any functions where you could see how close they were?

Amhari: Some functions and some meet-ups, mostly at (number) 11 (Najib's private house in Jalan Duta). Some of these functions - I do not want to generalise a person's private life - but for some of the private functions that Najib and Rosmah organised in the early years, I would see Low there as well. It was very exclusive.

Shafee: From there you concluded that they were close?

Amhari: Yes.