Rosmah's trial starts on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR - Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor (pic) will have her day in court as she is set to stand trial for three counts of corruption involving hundreds of millions of ringgit relating to a solar hybrid project in Sarawak. A source said the prosecution will call about 25 witnesses in the trial, which is set to take place throughout February, March and April.

Two witnesses are expected to take the stand before High Court judge Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan on Monday.

Rosmah, 69, was initially supposed to stand trial together with a former aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor, who was accused of abetting her.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Rizal was acquitted after the prosecution withdrew all four charges against him on Jan 8.

It is unclear at this point whether Rizal would be called as a prosecution witness to testify against the wife of the former prime minister.

Lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram reportedly said the prosecution would decide on calling Rizal to the stand "as the case comes along".

On Nov 15, 2018, Rosmah claimed trial to two charges of graft involving RM187.5 million (S$62 million) relating to projects to provide electricity to schools in Sarawak.

According to the first charge, Rosmah was accused of soliciting for herself a RM187.5 million bribe from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, through Rizal.

The money was a reward for helping Jepak Holdings obtain a project, through direct negotiations with the Education Ministry, installing solar hybrid systems and the maintenance and operation of diesel generators for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.