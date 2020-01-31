Rosmah's trial starts on Monday

Madam Rosmah Mansor showing her ink-stained finger after voting in Malaysia's general election in Pekan, Pahang, on May 9, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters
Nurbaiti Hamdan
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor (pic) will have her day in court as she is set to stand trial for three counts of corruption involving hundreds of millions of ringgit relating to a solar hybrid project in Sarawak. A source said the prosecution will call about 25 witnesses in the trial, which is set to take place throughout February, March and April.

Two witnesses are expected to take the stand before High Court judge Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan on Monday.

Rosmah, 69, was initially supposed to stand trial together with a former aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor, who was accused of abetting her.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Rizal was acquitted after the prosecution withdrew all four charges against him on Jan 8.

It is unclear at this point whether Rizal would be called as a prosecution witness to testify against the wife of the former prime minister.

Lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram reportedly said the prosecution would decide on calling Rizal to the stand "as the case comes along".

On Nov 15, 2018, Rosmah claimed trial to two charges of graft involving RM187.5 million (S$62 million) relating to projects to provide electricity to schools in Sarawak.

According to the first charge, Rosmah was accused of soliciting for herself a RM187.5 million bribe from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, through Rizal.

The money was a reward for helping Jepak Holdings obtain a project, through direct negotiations with the Education Ministry, installing solar hybrid systems and the maintenance and operation of diesel generators for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

The project, known as "Project Bersepadu Sistem Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Hibrid", was valued at RM1.25 billion and RM187.5 million is 15 per cent of that amount.

Rosmah allegedly committed the offence at Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall in Jalan Putra here between March and April 2016.

In the second charge, she was accused of receiving RM1.5 million from Saidi as a reward for assisting Jepak Holdings obtain the same project.

The offence was allegedly committed at her house in Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta, on Sept 7, 2018.

On April 10, 2019, Rosmah was charged again for allegedly receiving a bribe of RM5mil from Saidi through Rizal, for the same purpose.

She allegedly committed the offence at Seri Perdana Residence, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya, on Dec 20, 2016.

All of the charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Rosmah faces imprisonment up to 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

More about
malaysia malaysian politics Corruption Rosmah Mansor

TRENDING

Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home

SERVICES