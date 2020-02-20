Rosmah's trial: Tempers flare as defence, prosecution get into shouting matches

KUALA LUMPUR - High Court Judge Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan advised the defence and the prosecution to be civil as shouting matches and frayed tempers filled the courtroom on day nine of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's corruption trial Wednesday (Feb 19).

The morning started with a shouting match between lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram and defence counsel Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, as Sri Ram questioned the defence's line of questioning, which focused on former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak's role in the solar hybrid project proposal by Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Sri Ram interjected that the person who was facing charges was not Najib but Rosmah.

However, Akberdin clarified that he needed to do so due to the prosecution's evidence, which contained materials related to Najib.

Later in the day, the court also heard that Tan Sri Dr Madinah Mohamad had once confided in Rosmah about her personal problems.

However, Akberdin's line of questioning prompted a heated exchange between the defence and the prosecution.

Sri Ram argued that Akberdin was revealing to the court too much detail on Madinah's personal life and that the details were not relevant to his questions.

Justice Mohamed Zaini then ruled for that line of questioning to be expunged as it revealed Madinah's personal details.

Another shouting match erupted when Sri Ram was questioning Madinah on Rizal Mansor's relationship to Rosmah.

Rizal is known to be Rosmah's special officer.