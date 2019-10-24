Roti canai maker charged with killing Malaysian policewoman

PETALING JAYA - A 22-year-old roti canai maker was charged with the murder of an auxiliary policewoman at the Magistrate's Court here.

No plea was recorded from Mohamad Farreyl Haikal Abdullah as the charge was read in front of Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah.

Farreyl was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a mandatory death sentence if convicted.

According to the charge sheet, the accused had allegedly murdered Nor Aishah Abdullah, 25, between 2am on Oct 17 and 12.45am on Oct 18, 2019, at a unit in Apartment Vista Damansara Damai here.

Clad in a black t-shirt, the accused stood calmly in the dock as the charge was read.

"Understood," he said when asked whether he understood the charge read to him.

Magistrate Zhafran fixed Dec 2 for case mention.