RTS Link status to be announced soon: Malaysian transport minister

JOHOR BARU - Malaysia will announce its position on the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link by the end of this month, in keeping with the timeline agreed upon with Singapore.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the announcement by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng during the tabling of Budget 2020 showed the government's commitment to the 4km cross-border MRT link from Woodlands in Singapore to Bukit Chagar here.

"We are committed to meeting the Oct 31 deadline, " he said after officiating Johor Port Week 2019 here yesterday, adding that he would suggest to his Singapore counterpart, Khaw Boon Wan, to make the announcement here.

He said the matter had to be brought to the Cabinet first within the next "one or two weeks".

The bilateral agreement to build the project was inked on Jan 18 last year after discussions between Malaysia's Land Public Transport Commission (now Agency) and Singapore's Land Transport Authority.

The agreement outlines aspects such as technical, safety and security requirements, commercial, financing, procurement and regulatory frameworks and customs, immigration and quarantine arrangements.