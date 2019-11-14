Runaway 700kg buffalo killed after it trespasses into Melaka hotel

MELAKA - State Veterinary Services personnel shot a runaway 700kg buffalo dead after the animal left a trail of destruction at hotels and public amenities at Jalan Tun Tan Cheng Lock here.

The animal was shot at about 10.15am on Wednesday (Nov 13).

Melaka Tengah deputy OCPD Superintendent Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said a 27-year-old saw the buffalo in a hotel here at 7.20am.

"The worker panicked and jumped from the second floor of the hotel. The Veterinary Services Department cordoned off the area where the male buffalo was with the help of other agencies before shooting it, " he said.

Supt Raiz Mukhliz said the buffalo was then brought to a slaughterhouse in Jasin.

"We are looking for the owner of the animal, " he said.

It is believed the buffalo strayed into Jonker Walk early Wednesday morning.

Casa De Rio hotel manager Michael Quay said several of his hotel's assets were damaged when the buffalo trespassed into his hotel at about 6am.

"Our hotel's CCTV caught the buffalo trespassing into the hotel and the footage showed the animal was in a state of panic, " he said when interviewed.

Meanwhile, State Agriculture, Agro-based, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative chairman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee said attempts to capture the animal was futile as the buffalo turned aggressive after it was trapped inside a hotel.