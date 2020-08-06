A rush to return to normal social life in Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN - Within an hour after news broke that interstate travel will be allowed soon, the group chats of retiree Richard Koh were flooded with messages from his friends wanting to organise fishing trips.

"They were booking hotel rooms right away in places like Lumut and Kuantan. They said hotel rooms were being snapped up fast.

"It is like everybody is being released from prison. But I dare not. I live in Selangor and still feel worried about Covid-19," said Koh, 61.

There was also an online report that Langkawi witnessed "record-breaking bookings" following the announcement that interstate travel will be permitted from Wednesday except for those staying in enhanced MCO localities.

In Johor Baru, executive assistant Rifhan Zainuddin, 30, was also thrilled about the interstate travel.

"My son will be turning three on June 22. My husband and I can hold a small birthday party for him.

"Hopefully my relatives from outside Johor can come here as we are having a small family gathering," she said.

Rifhan said she would make sure that her family followed the new norm during the celebration.

Housewife Siti Noor Sepee, 37, whose village in Simpang Renggam was placed under the enhanced MCO in March, said she plans to take her elderly parents and three young daughters on a vacation.

"This will be a much-needed break for my family as we have been spending time locked up in our home," she said.

For IT analyst Mohamad Bukhari Murad, 36, who lives in Shah Alam, he would not be going to visit his relatives in Negri Sembilan and Johor even though the restriction had been lifted.

"But I may go down south to visit my relatives during Hari Raya Haji as I miss them, especially my grandmother's cooking," he said.

"Hopefully, there will be no more spike in Covid-19 cases during the recovery MCO period."

Johor Tourist Guides Association chairman Jimmy Leong said the green light for interstate travel was one of the issues raised by the tourism industry during a meeting with Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri on June 3.

"But at the same time, all industry players will need to adhere strictly to the health standard operation procedure, like maintaining social distancing and practising good hygiene, " he said.

He added that the government should consider opening the Malaysia-Singapore border to help revitalise the industry in the state.

"Singapore is a catalyst in spearheading our tourism industry recovery that will not only benefit Johor, but other states like Melaka, Selangor and Pahang as well as Kuala Lumpur as these places are within the driving range from Singapore," he said.

Johor City and Nature Tour Guide Association chairman Abdul Rashid Narikkodan Mammod said interstate travel would help small and medium enterprises.

"This is good news for all those who operate restaurants and homestays that have been affected by the outbreak," he said, adding however that the service sector should ensure that there would be no large gatherings.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.